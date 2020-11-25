TheStreet Upgrades Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to B

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
SANM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.
SANM opened at $33.65 on Monday. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89.
In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 23.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter worth about $938,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 127,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
