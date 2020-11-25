TheStreet Upgrades Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to B

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SANM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

SANM opened at $33.65 on Monday. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.32. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 23.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter worth about $938,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 127,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

