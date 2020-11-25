Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Shares of TVTY opened at $17.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $254.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.97 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tivity Health by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Tivity Health by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tivity Health by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tivity Health by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

