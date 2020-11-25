TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.30

TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.85 ($0.08), with a volume of 10602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.07).

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 million and a PE ratio of 725.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.74.

About TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT)

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.