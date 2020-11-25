Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 9,102 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,049% compared to the average volume of 792 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -100.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,241,000 after purchasing an additional 734,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after buying an additional 599,759 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,610,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 233.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 482,064 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $7,115,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.84.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

