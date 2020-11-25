Treatt plc (TET.L) (LON:TET) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.16 Per Share

Treatt plc (TET.L) (LON:TET) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.16 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Treatt plc (TET.L)’s previous dividend of $1.84. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TET opened at GBX 675.50 ($8.83) on Wednesday. Treatt plc has a 12 month low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 682 ($8.91). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 620.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 560.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.31.

In other news, insider Richard Andrew Hope purchased 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 413 ($5.40) per share, with a total value of £6,116.53 ($7,991.29). Also, insider Vijay Thakrar purchased 1,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 606 ($7.92) per share, for a total transaction of £9,944.46 ($12,992.50).

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies ingredient solutions to the flavour, fragrance, brevarage, and consumer products industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

