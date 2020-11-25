TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueBlue from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TrueBlue from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $20.47 on Monday. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $726.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.81.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.22. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $474.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TrueBlue will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in TrueBlue by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TrueBlue by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

