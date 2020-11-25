Truist Securiti Comments on Toll Brothers, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Seth forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOL. Truist upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.82.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $46.57 on Monday. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $1,435,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,033.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $480,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,617.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 372,458 shares of company stock worth $16,646,792. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

