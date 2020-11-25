Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bally’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bally’s’ FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their price target on Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

BALY stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.98 and a beta of 1.90. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

In other Bally’s news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. 41.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

