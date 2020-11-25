Truist Securiti Weighs in on Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

JACK has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.21.

Shares of JACK opened at $92.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.28. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $94.51. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

In other news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $148,207.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,659.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 221.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 38.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 449.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

