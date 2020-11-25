TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) (TSE:TWC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) (TSE:TWC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.
Shares of TWC stock opened at C$15.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.13. TWC Enterprises Limited has a one year low of C$7.96 and a one year high of C$15.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.81.
TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) Company Profile
