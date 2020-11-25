Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TWO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.59.

NYSE TWO opened at $6.61 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,447,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,255,000 after acquiring an additional 254,671 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,038 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 387.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561,145 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 85.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,708,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,383 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 48.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

