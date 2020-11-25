UBS Group Upgrades Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) to “Buy”

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. 86 Research started coverage on Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. Autohome has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $107.92.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.32 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autohome will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Autohome by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Autohome by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Autohome by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Autohome by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 44,242 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Autohome by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

