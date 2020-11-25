UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) (LON:UDG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) (LON:UDG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L)’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of UDG stock opened at GBX 802.50 ($10.48) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 737.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 721.72. UDG Healthcare plc has a 12-month low of GBX 423.40 ($5.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 846 ($11.05). The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85.

Get UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.50) target price on shares of UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 874.29 ($11.42).

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.