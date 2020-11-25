UGE International Ltd. (UGE.V) (CVE:UGE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.93

UGE International Ltd. (UGE.V) (CVE:UGE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 58098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.81.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23.

UGE International Ltd. (UGE.V) (CVE:UGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.69 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UGE International Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, engineers, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as provides engineering, procurement, construction, and consulting services.

