UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded UMH Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.40.

NYSE UMH opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $608.97 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.10. UMH Properties has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $16.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.48). UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 4.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,557,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after buying an additional 99,679 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 34,286 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 488,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 286,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 14,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 123 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,200 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

