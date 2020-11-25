UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,370 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,194 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 305,797 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,646,000 after purchasing an additional 172,998 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,794,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,414,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,890,638 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,147,544,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $336.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.18 and its 200-day moving average is $309.96. The company has a market cap of $318.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Argus downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.64.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

