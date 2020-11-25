Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a report released on Thursday, November 19th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.25 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UTI. Argus downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $6.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $207.41 million, a P/E ratio of -57.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 689,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 536.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,630.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,362 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $32,493.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,823 shares in the company, valued at $483,727.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,362 shares of company stock worth $1,083,294. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

