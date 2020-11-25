Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,833,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828,200 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Valvoline worth $53,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Valvoline by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 264,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Anthony R. Puckett sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $188,654.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,374 shares of company stock valued at $858,874. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

