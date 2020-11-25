VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97,542 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 153,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 18,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $704,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

