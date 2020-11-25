Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

VAPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Vapotherm from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vapotherm currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of VAPO opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $648.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of -1.47. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.19.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc acquired 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $126,553.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $230,105.05. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,076 shares of company stock worth $998,646. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 39.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 520.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 204.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vapotherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

