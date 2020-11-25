Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 48,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total transaction of $5,589,666.24. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Insiders have sold a total of 173,837 shares of company stock valued at $19,230,552 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TEL opened at $116.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

