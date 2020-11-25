Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $8.75 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth about $509,000. TCF National Bank grew its stake in CSX by 9.0% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in CSX by 17.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth about $1,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.52.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.08. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $93.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

