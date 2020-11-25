Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $8,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 160.8% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 183.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

NYSE:RY opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $82.88.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RY. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.70.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.