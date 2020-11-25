Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.30% of Highwoods Properties worth $10,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 40.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,026,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,594 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 288.1% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 974,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,372,000 after purchasing an additional 723,304 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 57.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,698,000 after buying an additional 396,894 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter valued at $13,775,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 25.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,087,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,470,000 after buying an additional 219,235 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

NYSE HIW opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Anderson purchased 3,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,611.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

