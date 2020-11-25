Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 100 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $9,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,316 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $28,912,713.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 699,547 shares of company stock valued at $81,033,527 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BBY opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.76. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.10 and a 200 day moving average of $100.01.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Cleveland Research upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

