Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 700 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,558,000 after buying an additional 1,067,037 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,170,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,003,000 after buying an additional 449,491 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 326.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 433,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,195,000 after buying an additional 331,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 833,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,684,000 after buying an additional 291,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $424.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.44.

LRCX stock opened at $446.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $382.98 and its 200 day moving average is $337.02. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $451.12.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In related news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $23,954,139. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.