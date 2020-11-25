Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 14.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,700 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 68.9% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 187,700 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,724 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 199.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,422 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Exelon by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,280 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Exelon by 5.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 193,832 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.