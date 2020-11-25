Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.
Shares of ZTR stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12.
Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.