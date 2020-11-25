Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of ZTR stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

