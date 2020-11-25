Vital Farms, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Vital Farms in a research report issued on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vital Farms’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.70 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vital Farms from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $29.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.40. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $43.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc operates as an ethical food company in the United States. It produces five pasture-raised products sourced from animals raised on small family farms, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company's customers include natural retailers, mainstream retailers, and foodservice partners.

