VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

VMware stock opened at $150.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. VMware has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $172.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

In other VMware news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $191,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,037 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,117. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cross Research raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.88.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

