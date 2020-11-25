Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) received a €160.00 ($188.24) target price from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €167.33 ($196.86).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €156.00 ($183.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1-year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a 50-day moving average of €139.37 and a 200 day moving average of €137.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion and a PE ratio of 18.51.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

