Vonage (VG) vs. The Competition Critical Comparison

Vonage (NASDAQ: VG) is one of 92 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Vonage to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vonage and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonage 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vonage Competitors 1177 3040 2785 163 2.27

Vonage currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.41%. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 35.60%. Given Vonage’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vonage has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Vonage and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonage -2.92% 6.18% 2.51% Vonage Competitors -88.78% -0.79% -0.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vonage and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vonage $1.19 billion -$19.48 million 66.74 Vonage Competitors $14.91 billion $724.82 million 24.21

Vonage’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vonage. Vonage is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Vonage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Vonage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Vonage has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonage’s rivals have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vonage rivals beat Vonage on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services. The Consumer segment provides home telephone services through various service plans with basic features, including voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. It also offers Vonage World and Vonage North America consumer plans. In addition, the company provides Vonage-enabled devices, which allow customers to use the Internet connection for their computer and telephones at the same time; and high-speed broadband Internet service that allows calls over the Internet either from a telephone through a Vonage-enabled device, or through soft phone software, or mobile client applications. Vonage Holdings Corp. sells its products through its sales agents, Websites, and toll free numbers for consumers and businesses in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. Vonage Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

