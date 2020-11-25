Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vonovia SE provides real estate services. Its operating segment consists of Rental, Extension and Sales. The Company manages, leases and sells apartments. Vonovia SE is headquartered in Bochum, Germany. “

Get Vonovia alerts:

Separately, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VONOY opened at $32.99 on Friday. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonovia (VONOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.