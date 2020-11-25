Vonovia SE Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (OTCMKTS:VONOY)

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vonovia in a research report issued on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Rothaeusler now forecasts that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vonovia’s FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Vonovia alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VONOY. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonovia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Vonovia stock opened at $32.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.40. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.