Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Voya Financial has raised its dividend by 700.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Voya Financial has a payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $6.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Voya Financial stock opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.64.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

