Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Lowered to $181.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $183.00 to $181.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.89% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.84.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $144.93 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $153.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.00.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,842,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,979,000 after purchasing an additional 177,329 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $332,455,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,236,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,063,000 after purchasing an additional 51,902 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 31.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,736,000 after purchasing an additional 297,346 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 26.3% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,103,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,803,000 after purchasing an additional 229,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.