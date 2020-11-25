Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.1% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 143,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 27,922 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 70.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 66,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 27,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WBA opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average is $39.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

