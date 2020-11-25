Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly-owned, registered bank holding company whose subsidiaries are permitted to engage in banking and other financial services and businesses. They conduct their business through their wholly owned subsidiary, The Washington Trust Company, commercial bank. “

WASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $728.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.62. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. State Street Corp lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 90.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 250,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 21,817 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 191.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

