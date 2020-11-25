Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Decreased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

