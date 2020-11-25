William Blair Weighs in on BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 20th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $43.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,291 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,379,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,643,000 after purchasing an additional 326,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 31,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,403,829.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 321,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,317,625.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 125,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $5,011,154.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 446,083 shares in the company, valued at $17,874,545.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,098 shares of company stock worth $17,513,630 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

