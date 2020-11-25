Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XEL. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

XEL opened at $68.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

