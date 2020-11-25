Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.99

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.99 and last traded at C$5.93, with a volume of 252536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XBC shares. M Partners downgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities set a C$6.50 price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$6.50 price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.80.

The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.59 million and a PE ratio of -117.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.16.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$411,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,233,000.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

