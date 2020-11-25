Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $440.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will announce sales of $440.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $428.70 million to $457.33 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $704.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.17 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

TGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 353.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 53,647 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGI opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $706.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $29.38.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

