Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Brokerages expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will announce sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.80 billion and the highest is $3.84 billion. American Electric Power posted sales of $3.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year sales of $15.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $15.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.86 billion to $17.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Electric Power.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

