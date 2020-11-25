Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). Sprout Social posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPT. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.21. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $52.65.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 102,977 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $4,423,891.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,511 shares of company stock worth $9,501,579 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2,774.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 79,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $2,194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,566,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter worth approximately $741,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

