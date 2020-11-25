Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 843.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

ZBRA opened at $373.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.06. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $378.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total transaction of $6,507,364.23. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total value of $1,582,672.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,381 shares of company stock worth $27,848,362. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.