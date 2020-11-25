Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,083,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,131,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,690 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 456.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 737,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,011,000 after purchasing an additional 604,910 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 552,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,952,000 after purchasing an additional 407,186 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,473,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $151.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 944.31, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.42.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

