-$0.09 EPS Expected for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.11). Anaplan posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Anaplan from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on Anaplan from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.46.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $1,879,341.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,821.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 215,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $13,342,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,799,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 796,896 shares of company stock valued at $47,173,766 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 7,677.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLAN opened at $70.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.11 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average is $52.55. Anaplan has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $70.47.

Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

