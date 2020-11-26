$118.58 Million in Sales Expected for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will report $118.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.54 million and the lowest is $118.00 million. Anaplan posted sales of $98.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $438.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $438.00 million to $440.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $552.91 million, with estimates ranging from $538.35 million to $581.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%.

PLAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.46.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,879,341.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,821.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $3,142,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,173 shares in the company, valued at $77,387,343.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 796,896 shares of company stock worth $47,173,766. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth about $665,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 7,677.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 50,524 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLAN opened at $70.32 on Monday. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $70.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -65.11 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.55.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

