1,602 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,602 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,585,496,000 after acquiring an additional 289,096 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $907,465,000 after buying an additional 101,801 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,313,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,286,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,560,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $426,448,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,050,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $151.83 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.40. The stock has a market cap of $430.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,642,085 shares of company stock worth $235,787,712. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

